COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s attorney general is suing a Columbus-area home-remodeling company accused of accepting more than $125,000 without completing or, in some cases, beginning construction work.

614 Custom Homes and owner Mark Koval failed to deliver services after taking consumers’ deposits or performed incomplete work before abandoning the projects, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The lawsuit asks that Koval be ordered to reimburse consumers and pay civil penalties and court costs.

Ten consumers filed complaints with Yost’s office about the company, reporting $126,735 in losses based on contracts signed between March of 2021 through April of 2022.

Koval violated Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act, Home Solicitation Sales Act and Home Construction Service Suppliers Act, Yost said. The company’s contracts failed to outline consumers’ three-day right to cancel the contract and, when the contracts were for $25,000 or more, required excessive down payments above 10% of the total contract price.

The Consumer Protection Section of Yost’s office recommends that consumers ensure their contract includes notice of a right to cancel a door-to-door sale, get written estimates from several contractors before making a final decision and check to make sure that the written contract includes any oral promises made by the contractor.