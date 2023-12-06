COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio companies were awarded top scores by a national report grading businesses for LGBTQ+ equality, while some lacking workplace inclusion received lower marks.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Procter & Gamble, Nationwide and Victoria’s Secret each achieved a perfect score of 100 by the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for 2023, a benchmarking tool examining the inclusivity of workplace policies and practices for LGBTQ+ employees. More than 1,380 businesses were rated based on criteria like nondiscrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers, support of an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

A series of Ohio’s top hospitals — Cleveland Clinic, The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Ohio State University Hospital — also earned the top score. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center received a 90, along with American Electric Power, Bath & Body Works and Cardinal Health. Big Lots, Kroger and Progressive earned an 85, while Sherwin-Williams scored a 65.

Several financial and insurance companies based in Columbus and Cincinnati received the state’s lowest scores. American Financial Group was given a 35 and Encova Insurance was given a 30. Cincinnati Financial received a five while Western & Southern Financial earned a zero, both lacking almost all workforce protections, inclusive benefits and more for LGBTQ+ employees.

Nationwide, 545 companies scored 100, driven by business leaders focusing on areas like LGBTQ+ family formation rights, enhanced transgender-inclusive healthcare and intersectional analyses of workplace dynamics. The report argues that these LGBTQ+-friendly businesses are most likely to prosper from top-tier employee recruitment and retention, given an increasing number of Americans identify within the community.

“By using the CEI criteria as a guide, businesses can help ensure that their existing policy and benefits infrastructure is inclusive of LGBTQ+ workers and their families, resulting in greater recruitment and retention of a talented, diverse workforce,” the report states.

HRC President Kelley Robinson said “there’s still much work to be done,” especially in places like Ohio where state legislatures are advancing anti-LGBTQ+ bills. For the first time, the HRC declared a State of Emergency for LGBTQ+ people in America given the introduction of more than 750 anti-LGBTQ+ bills.

In Ohio, the House of Representatives passed a bill in June banning trans athletes from participating in girls’ sports and prohibiting trans youth from receiving certain medical care. The “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” also passed by the Ohio House, would require teachers to notify parents before teaching “sexuality content.” Most recently, lawmakers proposed a bill to prohibit drag queen performances in public or where children are present.

View each company scored by the HRC here. The organization also graded more than 500 U.S. cities for LGBTQ+ inclusion. For more information, click here.