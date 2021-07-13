Ohio cities ranked nationally for fitness, Columbus near the bottom

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The national rankings for the “Fittest City” in 2021 have been released.

Columbus ranks 79 in the county while Cincinnati was 53 and Cleveland was 55. Toledo bottomed out in the state at 91 in the country. Arlington, Virginia, was named the fittest city in America.

The study was done by American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and used 34 evidence-based indicators. A few of these indicators are Air Quality Index, Food Insecurity, parks, obesity, asthma, physical education requirements, and recreational facilities.

Ohio Fittest City rankings in order

  • Cincinnati 53rd
  • Cleveland 55th
  • Columbus 79th
  • Toledo 91st

“Beyond the health and wellness benefits of being a fit city, we know there are many economic advantages as well,” said Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., chief health officer, Anthem, Inc. in the release. “Cities designed to encourage physical activity have enjoyed higher home values, business and job growth, and more robust retail activity — leading to overall improved social drivers of health for our communities. We encourage city leaders and planners to take bold action in driving improvements in their community, regardless of where they rank. There is always room to grow.”

Arlington, Virginia, earned its No. 1 designation by ranking first in eight indicators and scoring among the top 10 cities in 18 of the 34 categories. All cities can be compared to Arlington or others ranked in the Fitness Index by accessing the online City Comparison Tool.

America’s Ranked Cities

  1. Arlington, VA
  2. Minneapolis, MN
  3. Seattle, WA
  4. Denver, CO
  5. Madison, WI
  6. Washington, D.C.
  7. St. Paul, MN
  8. Irvine, CA
  9. Portland, OR
  10. Atlanta, GA
  11. Oakland, CA
  12. Boston, MA
  13. San Francisco, CA
  14. Chicago, IL
  15. San Diego, CA
  16. Buffalo, NY
  17. Boise, ID
  18. Sacramento, CA
  19. Austin, TX
  20. San Jose, CA
  21. New York, NY
  22. Lincoln, NE
  23. Honolulu, HI
  24. Pittsburgh, PA
  25. Miami, FL
  26. Virginia Beach, VA
  27. Albuquerque, NM
  28. Norfolk, VA
  29. Jersey City, NJ
  30. Raleigh, NC
  31. Durham, NC
  32. Santa Ana, CA
  33. Long Beach, CA
  34. Chula Vista, CA
  35. Fremont, CA
  36. Tucson, AZ
  37. Hialeah, FL
  38. Aurora, CO
  39. Los Angeles, CA
  40. Newark, NJ
  41. St. Petersburg, FL
  42. Anaheim, CA
  43. Milwaukee, WI
  44. Anchorage, AK
  45. Plano, TX
  46. Omaha, NE
  47. Laredo, TX
  48. Glendale, AZ
  49. Stockton, CA
  50. Richmond, VA
  51. Colorado Springs, CO
  52. Reno, NV
  53. Cincinnati, OH
  54. Charlotte, NC
  55. Cleveland, OH
  56. New Orleans, LA
  57. Tampa, FL
  58. Houston, TX
  59. Nashville, TN
  60. Jacksonville, FL
  61. Dallas, TX
  62. El Paso, TX
  63. Chandler, AZ
  64. Scottsdale, AZ
  65. Orlando, FL
  66. St. Louis, MO
  67. Baltimore, MD
  68. Mesa, AZ
  69. Philadelphia, PA
  70. Phoenix, AZ
  71. Greensboro, NC
  72. Winston-Salem, NC
  73. Riverside, CA
  74. Fresno, CA
  75. Garland, TX
  76. Kansas City, MO
  77. Lubbock, TX
  78. Fort Wayne, IN
  79. Columbus, OH
  80. Lexington, KY
  81. Baton Rouge, LA
  82. Irving, TX
  83. Detroit, MI
  84. Gilbert, AZ
  85. San Antonio, TX
  86. Henderson, NV
  87. Corpus Christi, TX
  88. Las Vegas, NV
  89. Arlington, TX
  90. Fort Worth, TX
  91. Toledo, OH
  92. Memphis, TN
  93. Bakersfield, CA
  94. Louisville, KY
  95. Chesapeake, VA
  96. Indianapolis, IN
  97. Wichita, KS
  98. North Las Vegas, NV
  99. Tulsa, OK
  100. Oklahoma City, OK

