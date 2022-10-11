COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attorney General David Yost is suing a central Ohio construction company for accepting more than $174,000 from consumers without completing services.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday said pole barn and garage builder, Clear View Construction, and owner Ryan Needels violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, Ohio Home Solicitation Sales Act and Ohio Home Construction Service Suppliers Act. Yost’s office said it received twelve consumer complaints of poor workmanship by the company from Aug. 6, 2020, to April 11, 2022. Complaints detailed instances of Clear View clearing land or doing other minimal work, but not following through with construction and cutting all communication with consumers.

Contracts show the company agreed to refund down payments if construction wasn’t completed by a certain date, Yost said. However, the refunds were never delivered.

The excessive down payments are in violation of Ohio law, said Yost. Clear View also didn’t include necessary language in its contracts, including a three-day notice of rescission.

Needels conducted Clear View through Facebook and by phone. Yost said he has stopped operating as a builder of pole barns and garages.

The complaint is seeking consumer restitution, declaratory and injunctive relief and penalties.