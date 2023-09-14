COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Welcome to Flavortown! Celebrity chef and “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” star Guy Fieri is opening a new restaurant in Columbus.

The Ohio-born restaurateur is launching a joint inside Scioto Downs at 6000 S. High Street, according to a permit under review by the city of Columbus. An application filed by Dublin-based Pepper Construction states the restaurant’s plans call for interior demolition, build out and all new finishes within the casino.

Guy Fieri attends the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Scioto Downs and the casino’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment, did not respond to NBC4’s request for comment.

Fieri’s restaurant group is home to 17 “Flavortown Hot Spot” concepts, including a taco joint, sandwich shop, pizza parlor, chophouse and a smokehouse. Pepper Construction’s permit filing does not specify which Fieri concept could be opening in Columbus.

Born in Columbus in 1968, Fieri briefly operated a ghost kitchen concept named Flavortown Kitchen in Ohio’s capital city that closed earlier this year.