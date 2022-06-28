COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of making a bomb threat and causing a panic at a local BMV office was in court Tuesday.

Dini Mahad has been charged with Use of a Hoax Weapon of Mass Destruction. Investigators said he walked into the BMV office in the 4100 block of W. Broad Street and yelled “I am a terrorist and I have a bomb,” while wearing a backpack on his front.

Deputies and members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to the scene at the BMW, and they determined the backpack Mahad had been wearing contained only trash. Mahad was issued a $150,000 bond in a Franklin County courtroom Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 7 at 9 a.m.