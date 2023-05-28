COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Vendors and food trucks lined Genoa Park Sunday for the fourth and final day of the Ohio Black Expo.

Organizers said the event is about promoting Black excellence, with people traveling to Columbus from across the Midwest for the expo.

Throughout the weekend, the event featured different workshops, sports tournaments, and musical guests.

All of the vendors at the expo are Black-owned businesses, with organizers saying the event is an opportunity for them to grow their following and strengthen their endeavors.

“We are on a mission right now to help Black founders be able to add at least one job,” said Sheri Hamilton, president and CEO of the Ohio Black Expo. “If we are able to do that across the nation, that’s 5.6 million jobs that would be created.”

“This is just and event about empowerment, helping our community,” said Lawrence “Butch” Hamilton III, COO of the Ohio Black Expo.

The proceeds from this year’s event will go toward youth and community programs in Ohio.