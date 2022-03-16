COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Black Expo will be returning to downtown Columbus this Memorial Day weekend.

During a news conference, Wednesday, leaders with the Ohio Black Expo discussed the four-day event that runs May 26 – Sunday, May 29.

“With a business conference on Thursday, workshops and networking on Friday, and the Riverfront

Culture Fest Saturday and Sunday, there is something for everyone!” a release from the Ohio Black Expo announced.

This is the first time the event will be in-person in Columbus since 1991, and Central Ohio will be the annual festival’s permanent home going forward.

“Ohio Black Expo is a statewide humanitarian organization, originally formed in 1988, that is

dedicated to improving the quality of life for Ohio`s African American citizens, by establishing

and encouraging an independent self-help approach to problem solving,” the release reads.

For more information, visit: Ohioblackexpo.com