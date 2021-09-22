Ohio BCI investigating after officer fires weapon in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are on scene after an officer fired their weapon early Wednesday morning.  

A spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Police stated that around 3 a.m., Wednesday, officers responded to an apartment complex on Shakerton Lane on the report of a suspicious person.  

When officers approached the man, he drove off, but officers eventually stopped him in an office parking lot near the 600 block of Hilliard-Rome Road.   

The spokesperson confirmed an officer fired a weapon, but it is unclear what prompted them to shoot.  

The suspect was injured in the shooting and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.  

The Ohio BCI has been called in to investigate.  

