COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fast-growing taco chain based in Delaware, Ohio, has opened its first taco shop in Columbus, marking its 13th location in the state.

Victor’s Taco Shop is open for business at 2110 Morse Road, after holding a grand opening in late December. The Columbus location does not have sit-down seating, but rather a drive-thru and walk-up window.

Co-owner Jonathan Gayton described Victor’s as “Tex-Mex” cuisine. The taco shop serves a variety of burritos, tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas and taco bowls. It also serves omelets and breakfast burritos, which are available all day.

(Courtesy Photo/Victor’s Taco Shop)

(Courtesy Photo/Victor’s Taco Shop)

(Courtesy Photo/Victor’s Taco Shop)

(Courtesy Photo/Victor’s Taco Shop)

(Courtesy Photo/Victor’s Taco Shop)

“We make everything fresh daily, we don’t get any canned food or frozen foods,” Gayton said. “Everything’s made by hand from our recipes.”

The first Victor’s Taco Shop opened in Delaware in 2015. The family-owned business has since expanded to 13 eateries in Ohio, with locations in Powell, Springfield, Marion, Huber Heights, Xenia, Dayton and more. Gayton said a 14th location is on its way in Kettering.

Victor’s Taco Shop on Morse Road is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.