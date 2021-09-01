Ohio Attorney General’s investigator placed on leave after charged with drug possession

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An investigator with the Ohio Attorney General’s office has been placed on non-paid leave after facing felony charges in Franklin County.

Zechariah Hairston, 28, of Columbus, was arrested on Aug. 27 after a traffic stop, where officers allegedly found a bag of colorful pills suspected of being ecstasy, marijuana, and a semi-automatic handgun. Officers alleged they smelled marijuana when Hairston was pulled over.

Hairston has been charged with drug possession, tampering with evidence, and improper handling of a firearm.

The attorney general’s office is recommending Hairston be removed from his position as a charitable activities major case investigator.

According to the attorney general’s office, the charges filed against Hairston violate multiple disciplinary standards including conduct unbecoming, discourteous treatment or mistreatment of the public, dishonesty, endangering the safety of other, failure to comply with federal and state laws, violation of state ethics laws, immoral conduct, use of a controlled substance, and general failure of good behavior.

Hairston will have a pre-disciplinary conference Thursday.

While on leave, Hairston is not to enter any attorney general’s office and must remain available during working hours.