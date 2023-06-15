COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio leaders announced a new data-driven tool on Thursday to help anglers find the best spots to catch fish, ahead of the state’s free fishing weekend.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and the Department of Natural Resources presented at Alum Creek Marina in Delaware County on Thursday a new “Where to fish” map displaying which fish species can be found in each Ohio lake.

Anglers can see what size and how many fish are typical in the area with the new tool. In addition, Ohioans can utilize tools like, “Sport Fish Report,” “Angler Survey” and the “Waterbody Report.”

The announcement of the new tool comes ahead of Ohio’s free fishing weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, all Ohio residents can fish in the state without purchasing a license.

“If you love to fish or if you’ve even thought about maybe taking it up as a sport, you did it as a kid but you haven’t done it as an adult, go look at what we have available on this website and you’ll be blown away by the amazing abundance of opportunities we have to enjoy a day outside on the lake or in the stream right here in Ohio,” said Husted.

One of the goals of the new tool is to encourage families to spend time outdoors.

“We’ve also seen recently the data, is that not spending time outside negatively affects your mental health, that being outside in the fresh air and with the birds and the trees and the fish helps improve our mental health,” said Husted.