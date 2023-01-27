COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman accused of kidnapping 5-month-old twins along with their mother’s car and setting off an Amber Alert in December faces additional felony charges for an apparently unrelated incident.

Nalah Jackson, 24, was charged Friday with one count of receiving stolen property and one count of theft, both fourth-degree felonies, according to Franklin County court records. The charges stem from a Dec. 2 incident, nearly three weeks before Jackson allegedly kidnapped Kason and Ky’air Thomas.

Jackson’s arraignment for this Franklin County Court of Common Pleas case is set for Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. The court did not have detailed incident information or the indictment immediately available.

Jackson appeared separately in Franklin County Municipal Court on Monday, where she was charged with two counts of kidnapping and several others, including driving while under suspension and reckless operation. Her bond was set at $1.5 million and she was ordered to stay away from all minors due to her previous conviction history that included a child endangerment charge.

Alongside the local cases, Jackson faces two federal kidnapping charges with maximum penalties of up to life in prison.

On Dec. 19, the mother of Ky’air and Kason Thomas left her car running as she picked up a delivery order. Police and witnesses said that Jackson, known as a homeless person to the store employees, ran out and drove away in the car around 9:45 p.m. The Amber Alert was issued nearly four hours later, with Ky’air located outside and wrapped in a quilt while still in his car seat at a parking lot near a Dayton airport early the next morning.

The search for the car, Jackson and Kason continued for days until police announced on Dec. 22 that Jackson was arrested in Indianapolis, some 175 miles away from Columbus. Hours later, Kason was located still inside the missing car in a pizza shop parking lot elsewhere in Indianapolis. Kason was reunited with his family after a three-day stay at an Indianapolis hospital.

Jackson was sentenced to one year in jail in Indiana after pleading guilty to battery by bodily waste, with 305 days of her sentence suspended. The sheriff’s office near Indianapolis claimed Jackson spit on a deputy while being processed.