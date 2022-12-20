COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday morning after two babies were abducted in their mother’s car from a Columbus parking lot.

The woman had parked her car, but kept it running around 9:45 p.m. Monday at the Donatos Pizza at East 1st Avenue and North High Street. She left her 5-month-old twin boys in the car while she went into the store. When she turned around, her car was gone, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The two baby boys, Kasson and Kyair Thomass, are Black with brown eyes and hair. Their mother’s car that vanished from the parking lot is a four-door black 2010 Honda Accord. The car’s front bumper is ripped off and it also has a dent on the left rear quarter panel. CPD added that the Accord has a torn temporary Ohio registration tag on the rear, and a white bumper sticker on the rear that reads “Westside City Toys.”

Police did not provide any possible suspect description alongside the Amber Alert, but asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call a Sexual Assault Detective at 614-461-8477. CPD asked anyone who sees the car or the infants to call 911 immediately.