COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus police officer injured during a shootout with three robbery suspects continues to recover from his injuries.

While he didn’t offer specifics, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker said during a press conference Saturday afternoon that the officer, who has not been identified, continues his recovery.

“The officer, it’s my understanding, is doing well,” he said. “I hope the community continues to pour into his recovery.”

The officer was hit during a shootout Thursday along Interstate 70 after a chase of three car theft and robbery suspects. One of those suspects was shot and killed by a police officer at the scene, while the other two have been arrested and charged.

Parker added that he and other law enforcement officials would likely visit the officer at the hospital.

“He’s doing well and I know the officer would want the community to know that he is very thankful for the community’s support and prayers,” Parker said.

The last update on the officer’s condition from Columbus police Friday said he was in a stable condition at Grant Medical Center. The nature of his injuries has not been disclosed.

During Saturday’s press conference, Parker said investigators have not identified which of the suspects is alleged to have shot the officer.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, who was present at Saturday’s press conference, called on the community to continue offering support for the officer, who has been identified as a west side patrolman, husband, and father.

“I need the community to do a couple of things: Continue to pray for the recovery of our officer, his family, and all of our officers who are protecting us in neighborhoods throughout this city,” Ginther said.