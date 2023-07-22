COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus police officers are recovering after being hit by a vehicle before a pursuit overnight Saturday.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Police confirmed that officers stopped a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. at Interstate 70 and James Road on the east side. The driver was ordered to get out of the vehicle and then got into a physical altercation with the officers.

Shortly after, the driver got back in the vehicle and struck both officers before fleeing. Both officers were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

The police division’s helicopter tracked the car and found it had struck a pole on Interstate 71 and Weber Road in north Columbus. Officers in the area at the time apprehended the suspect, per police.