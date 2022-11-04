A Columbus police officer takes cover behind a car while asking an armed man to drop his weapon. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police identified the officer who fired his gun in a Thursday morning shootout with another man.

A spokesperson for CPD said Friday that of all of the responding officers, Thomas Hammel was the one who shot Raymond Richard Hampton, 26, in the Tee Jaye’s Country Place parking lot. The shootout happened after officers spent minutes trying to talk Hampton into dropping his weapon, a body camera recording of the incident showed.

Hammel is a three-year veteran of Columbus police, the spokesperson said. CPD said during a Thursday press conference that Hampton shot at officers first before Hammel returned fire. Hampton did not hit any officers, but Hammel injured Hampton and sent him to the hospital. He initially arrived that morning in critical condition. CPD said he was in stable condition as of Thursday evening.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, according to CPD.