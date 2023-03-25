COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer and two teenagers are hospitalized Saturday after the officer was injured by a car which resulted in a second officer firing his gun at the vehicle.

According to investigators, the incident started at a parking lot on the 3000 block of Refugee Road Saturday at approximately 1:56 p.m.

Police said two officers were working special duty at a bingo hall on Refugee Road when the incident began.

Police said something happened in the parking lot between the suspects and the officers, but would not specify what it was. An officer and one of the suspects were then hit and dragged by a car being driven by the second teen suspect, police said.

According to police, the second officer then fired his gun at the car, hitting the teen driver. The car then pulled out onto the road, crashing into another car.

“Usually when an officer does pull his weapon, we want to make sure that we have everybody available to look over the scene, collect evidence, collect witnesses,” said Melani Amato, spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Police. “Again, the bingo hall was in operation at the time, so we just want to make sure that we are doing our diligence and getting all the information that we can.”

Both teen suspects were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. The officer was taken to Grant Medical Center, also in stable condition. The driver of the car that was hit when the suspect was trying to flee from the scene was not hurt.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating the incident.

There is no further information available at this time.