COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A police officer was involved in a shooting on the east side of Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported near a gas station on the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have yet to identify the shooting victim.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.