COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A deputy U.S. marshal was injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning during an arrest in southeast Columbus.

A marshal’s fugitive task force was sent to serve an arrest warrant in the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive for a person wanted on a felony robbery charge by Columbus police. During the arrest, an unknown male began firing at the officers, striking the deputy marshal in the upper torso.

There was an exchange of gunfire, with one other person being struck. That person was taken to Mount Carmel East, where he later died.

The deputy marshal was taken to Grant Medical Center, and he is expected to survive his injuries.

The identities of the persons shot have yet to be released.

Several others were taken into custody, Minerd said, including the person who was being served the warrant.

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead agency investigating the shooting. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Columbus police and other agencies also responded to the scene.

Supervisory Deputy Charles Sanso of the U.S. Marshals provided details on the task force operation. That a law enforcement officer had been shot was first confirmed by the Fraternal Order of Police. Madison Township officials originally confirmed the condition of the officer and the person who was killed. Columbus police had said none of their officers were involved in the exchange of gunfire.

The makeup of the marshal’s task force was not known. At least one state parole officer was part of it, according to a statement from their union.