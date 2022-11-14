COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New information has been released in a police shootout Saturday night in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Columbus police say Officer Payne Vantilburg responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 600 block of Kingsford Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday. When Vantilburg arrived, 36-year-old Lamar Blue of Columbus began shooting at Vantilburg’s vehicle, police say.

Vantilburg returned fire. Blue was struck and attempted to flee before being located by officers. Blue was taken to Grant Medical Center and was reported to be stable. Police charged him with two counts of felonious assault.

No officers were hurt in the incident and the investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation remains ongoing. Vantilburg has been with the force for two years.