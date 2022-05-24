COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As millions prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, the Ohio Department of Transportation is asking motorists to consider the safety of roadside workers.

Last year, Ohio recorded nearly 4,800 work zone crashes which led to 29 people killed, making 2021 one of the deadliest years for work zones in recent history.

And this year, the number of road crews being hit is steadily rising.

“Already this year in 2022, we’ve had more than 80 ODOT crews struck while working,” said Morgan Overbey, a representative for ODOT.

On average, more than 700 fatalities occur in work zones each year.