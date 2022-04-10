COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the spring season gets underway, transportation leaders are urging drivers to pay extra attention out on the roadways.

National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week starts Monday, an annual spring campaign at the start of road construction season to encourage everyone to make safer decisions while traveling on roadways.

“You’re going to see a lot of orange barrels, but you’re also going to see a lot of workers out on the roadway,” said Matt Bruning with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The state announced last week that more than 130 projects worth nearly $800 million are planned for central Ohio. The projects include pavement improvements, bridge projects, and safety improvements.

As those projects get underway, the Ohio Laborers’ Union and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will start their work to make sure drivers are paying attention out there.

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that since 2017, there have been 25,884 crashes that occurred in work zones on Ohio roadways.

“When you look at the fact that there were around 4,700 crashes in work zones last year,” said Bruning, “workers were present 35 percent of the time.”

The central Ohio kick-off will be held at 10 a.m. Monday on the Ohio Statehouse West Lawn. It will feature speakers who have been directly impacted by tragedy because of careless or reckless motorists.