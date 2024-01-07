COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has set a window of time for when a portion of Interstate 70 will reopen after it was closed due to a semi-truck crashing into an overpass Saturday.

ODOT said I-70 westbound will reopen before Monday’s morning rush hour. Additionally, the ramp from Interstate 71 South to I-70 westbound and one lane of 4th Street will reopen ahead of the rush hour.

According to Columbus police, portions of I-70 West and South 4th Street were closed after the semi-truck hauling a large excavator hit the 4th Street bridge over I-70. The crash happened at approximately 4:44 p.m.

Crews work to repair a bridge at I-70 and South 4th Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (ODOT)

Damage to the 4th Street overpass of I-70 on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ODOT)

Crews work to repair a bridge at I-70 and South 4th Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (NBC4)

ODOT said in a press release that Kokosing Construction is using a salvaged beam from the recently demolished Front Street bridge to support the damaged section of 4th Street, with additional bracing set to be installed.

ODOT spokesperson Hannah Salem said having the construction crew nearby allowed the department to get all hands on deck to speed up the repair timeline. She added that the structural integrity of the entire bridge wasn’t compromised in the crash — just a portion of it.

“We were really concerned with the specific beam and the bridge deck above it,” Salem said. “So that is the reason for the entire closure of the interstate as well as the bridge above, just to keep everyone safe while those repairs were being made.”

ODOT’s Franklin County maintenance crews also used the I-70 closure to complete routine maintenance operations and litter pickup, tasks it said are challenging to perform while traffic is on the road.

Salem said the roadways will reopen overnight, and drivers are urged to use the department’s OHGO website for updated information.