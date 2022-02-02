COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As rain fell across the area most of Wednesday, road crews were getting ready for conditions to change.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, 200 crews will be on central Ohio’s roads at midnight.

Charles Newman, a spokesperson for the City of Columbus Department of Public Service, said more than 50 drivers would be ready to treat city streets at 10:30 p.m.

“They’ll be able to standby at all of our five outposts and just be ready to kind of tackle however this weather decides to fall,” Newman said.

Officials from both the city and state are urging drivers to stay off the roads Thursday morning as conditions are expected to be both snowy and icy.

“Give those road crews room to work, time to work,” said Brooke Ebersole, from ODOT. “Stay off the roads so that those essential employees can get to work — those nurses, those doctors. If you can stay home, you can stay off the roads, give the crews the longest amount of time that you possibly can, that’s only going to help you in the long run.”

