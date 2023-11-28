Watch a previous NBC4 report on O’Charley’s Ohio closures in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — O’Charley’s has shuttered two more restaurants in Columbus after closing four Ohio locations in August.

The Nashville-based chain has permanently closed its Westerville-area restaurant at 285 Cleveland Ave. and its Grove City location at 1657 Stringtown Road, a spokesperson for the chain confirmed to NBC4. The closures come after O’Charley’s Morse Road and Georgesville Square locations shuttered in August, along with the Miller Lane and Miamisburg Centerville Road restaurants in Dayton.

“Like many brands in the casual dining space, we have faced unprecedented disruptions to our business over the last few years,” said W. Craig Barber, O’Charley’s CEO, in a statement. “It is always a difficult decision to close a store, but the decision aligns with a variety of actions to ensure we continue to thrive as a brand.”

Barber said the company is working with operating team members to relocate to another store if they are able, as well as helping those who may need new employment.

The brand now only operates two restaurants in central Ohio, one at 6224 Gender Road in Canal Winchester and another at 2272 Baltimore Reynoldsburg Road in Reynoldsburg. Gift cards can still be used at all open locations, or they can be refunded by calling 615-256-8500.

O’Charley’s was founded in 1971 in Nashville, and also operates restaurants throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.