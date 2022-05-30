COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Power reported numerous power outages in the downtown area and across central Ohio Monday morning.

According to the outage map in the morning, there were multiple clusters across central Ohio with hundreds to thousands without power.

DOP announced at 11:18am: “All power has been restored.”

At 10:21am, they said: “Outages near German Village and Livingston Ave. should now be restored. Crews are working to restore power near S. High/Jackson Pike area.

At 9:38am, they confirmed a “major outage” in the area.

