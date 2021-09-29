COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A home in Franklinton described as a nuisance drug house by Columbus officials has been boarded up by the city.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Wednesday that the city obtained an emergency court order to board up half of a duplex on the 200 block of South Dakota Avenue.

According to an announcement from Klein, the property has a history of felony drug activity:

On April 12, 2021, officers conducted two covert purchases of crack cocaine from the home.

On April 15, 2021, officers conducted another covert purchase of crack cocaine. Later that day, police executed a search warrant at the premises. Among the five individuals present at the time, two were convicted felons, one recently had been charged with a felony offense for improperly handling a firearm, and another recently had been charged with identity fraud and had a history of solicitation.

On April 19, 2021, police officials sent a letter to the property owner notifying her of the illegal drug activity occurring at the premises.

On Aug. 29, 30, and 31, 2021, police received narcotics complaints, with two of the callers also saying there was activity suggesting prostitution at the property.

On August 30, 2021, officers conducted a covert purchase of fentanyl at the premises.

This is the 15th drug-related nuisance property Columbus has boarded up on the west side this year.

The home is located one block from the Franklinton branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library and two blocks from Avondale Elementary School.

“It is imperative that the City continue this aggressive posture against drug dealers jeopardizing the safety of residents living, working, and visiting in Franklinton,” Klein said in the statement. “No one deserves to have this level of crime harming their neighborhood.”

According to court documents, Columbus police initiated an undercover investigation of the premises in late March of this year.