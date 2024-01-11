COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man arrested in connection to a northwest Columbus murder was issued a hefty bond Thursday in court.

Columbus police arrested 18-year-old Manuel Perez-Cajete on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Gilbert Contreras-Ramirez, who was found inside an apartment and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Island Club Apartments on Antigua Drive at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Contreras-Ramirez was pronounced dead at 10:57 a.m.

A Franklin County Municipal judge issued Perez-Cajete a $2 million bond and ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19. Police had not determined what led to the shooting as of Thursday,