COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was shot through a hotel wall early Wednesday morning in northeast Columbus, near Westerville.

According to Columbus police a guest at the Ramada by Wyndham Columbus North on Schrock Hill Court in Northgate was shot just before 1 a.m. The stray bullet came through the wall of a neighboring room and struck the 25-year-old man in the leg.

The person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and is listed in stable condition while an unknown number of people were detained for questioning.

Police do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the shooting or why the gun went off, but say there is no connection between those detained and the victim. Anyone with information is asked to contact Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).