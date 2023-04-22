COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Deijon Bedgood, 25, is being remembered as one of the good ones after he was shot and killed Friday morning on North High Street near Ohio State University’s campus.

“He was somebody that we all loved and cared about and to get a call like that is something I wouldn’t wish on anybody,” said Bedgood’s friend Kameron Wilkens.

Police have arrested one suspect – 26-year-old Raymond Ladd – and are continuing to search for a second – 25-year-old Shemar Franklin.

Wilkens and Bedgood graduated with a class of 77 people at Belpre High School. Wilkens said news of Bedgood’s death impacted their entire southeastern Ohio town.

“I felt like a piece of me went when he went and that’s just how much of an impact he made on people’s lives,” Wilkens said.

He said he feels like he lost a brother when he heard his friend since the fifth grade was killed.

“He really was one of the good ones,” Wilkens said. “He was the most caring, kindest, and inspirational person I’ve ever met. Honestly, we are about eh same age but I kind of looked up to him, the way he carried himself, the way he held himself together in tough times.”

Both Ladd and Franklin are being charged with murder and felonious assault.

“He wasn’t a violent person,” Wilkens said of his friend. “He always wanted to keep the peace. He loved everyone and everyone loved him.”

Bedgood was goofy, outgoing, and motivational, according to his friend. Wilkens said the impact Bedgood made on the small town of Belpre will last forever.

“I would do anything for one last conversation with him, to hear his laugh, to just be around him again,” Wilkens said. “And it’s going to be hard going on now, knowing that somebody like that is not here with us anymore.”

Wilkens said there was a candlelight vigil in Bedgood’s honor Saturday in Belpre.

A second victim in the shooting was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with any information on Franklin’s whereabouts or the shooting itself is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Polgar at SPolgar@ColumbusPolice.org or at (614) 774-7810.