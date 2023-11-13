COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person has been hospitalized Monday after a stabbing north Downtown.

According to Columbus police, one person was injured after a stabbing was reported about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Eighth Avenue and North Fifth Street in the Weinland Park neighborhood. The victim was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.

Police did not say what led to the stabbing or any additional details from the incident.

Follow NBC4 for further developments on this story.