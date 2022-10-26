COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in a stabbing Monday afternoon on Columbus’ north side has surrendered to police.

According to Columbus police, Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself in to a Clinton Township police officer Wednesday afternoon. He was then taken to Columbus police headquarters for processing.

He is currently being held in Franklin County Jail on a felonious assault charge. He is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Police said the stabbing was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in critical condition.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Police said this is the city’s 1,085 felonious assault investigation for 2022.