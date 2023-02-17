COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old woman after a shooting in north Columbus.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Worthington Forest Place at 1:13 a.m. on Friday after getting a report of a shooting caused by a domestic dispute, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A 28-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and later released, police said. CPD did not name the woman they are looking for, but said the warrant was for felonious assault.