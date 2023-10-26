COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was transported to a local hospital on Wednesday after a shooting in north Columbus.

Authorities responded to the 1700 block of E. 26th Avenue at 4:24 p.m. on Wednesday after report of a shooting, according to Columbus police. One victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4141 as the incident remains under investigation.