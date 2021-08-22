North Columbus shooting leaves two injured; victims deny knowing what happened

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night in north Columbus that left two men injured.

According to police, officers responded to a call at approximately 9:57 p.m. from a 25-year-old woman who told them she was shot at by the occupants of a black Jeep Patriot near Hidden Acres Court and Maize Road. First responders found several shell casings at the scene.

Minutes later, two men, one 21-years-old and the second 30-years-old, arrived at Grant Medical Center in a black Jeep Patriot. The two men were each suffering from gunshot wounds: the 21-year-old with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the other man gunshot wounds to the leg and foot.

The woman said she has no knowledge of the shooting to the two men, while the two men said they have no knowledge of the shooting at the woman.

