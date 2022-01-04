COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating the first deadly shooting of 2022.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Indianola Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.