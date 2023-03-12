COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for more community help as police continue to investigate a 2020 north Columbus homicide that remains unsolved.

On Feb. 16, 2020, officers went to the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Court just before 6:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the area. Police found 20-year-old Sylvonte Watkins and another man with gunshot wounds and had medics take Watkins to Riverside Hospital.

Watkins was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m. while the second man was in stable condition. More than three years later, police have yet to identify a possible suspect in this homicide.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.