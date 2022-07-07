COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A head-on crash left a person dead earlier this week in north Columbus.

Just before 5 p.m., Monday, a Honda Civic was traveling south on N. High Street near Graceland Boulevard, when the vehicle drifted into the northbound lanes and struck a Buick Lacross head-on, according to Columbus police.

The driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police continue to investigate the crash.