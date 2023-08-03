COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man has been charged after a 12-year-old boy was injured in a Columbus drive-by shooting in June.

Daud Mohamed, 23, is facing a felonious assault charge after the teen was shot in the 3700 block of Briggs Road at 6:39 p.m. on June 3, Franklin County Municipal Court records show. The 12-year-old was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot to the leg.

Mohamed and his brother, Salat Mohamed, 26, were driving two cars carrying about seven people on June 3 when occupants in the car began shooting at a group near a playground before fleeing the scene, according to court documents. Salat was arrested and interviewed by police in June and identified his brother as the driver of the car whose occupant shot the teen.

Detectives later found the two cars in the 700 block of Greenfield Drive. Police executed a search warrant and determined the cars belonged to the Mohamed brothers.