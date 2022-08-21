COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information that could lead to the identification of possible suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in July.

On July 2, officers went to the 900 block of Lilley Avenue in southeast Columbus at 2:51 a.m. and found Garrett Richardson in an alley with a gunshot wound. Richardson was pronounced dead as a result of the shooting at 3:00 a.m.

This was the 64th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of any possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.