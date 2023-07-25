COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Safety at the state fair is something both Ohio inspectors and ride owners are teaming up on.

This comes as Ohio makes what the Department of Agriculture calls dramatic improvement in the quality and safety of rides in the state.

In 2017 a man was flung from a ride at the Ohio State Fair and was killed. Now, a law named for him, Tyler’s law, is making sure ride safety is a top priority.

The law established a process and procedure for dealing with signs of fatigue and corrosion on rides.

“What that did really was is it continues to raise the standard of ride safety here in the state of Ohio. And again, just making sure that these rides are safe for everybody,” Deputy Director for the Ohio Department of Agriculture David Miran said.

Inspections at the 2023 state fair are wrapping up Tuesday, July 25 ahead of opening day on July 26.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture said that as of Tuesday afternoon they did not find any red flags with the rides.

All rides are inspected before opening day and then throughout the fair as well.

Those inspections are done by two groups at the fair.

“We collaborate with the Ohio state inspectors and also bring our own third-party inspector,” Manager of Talley Amusement Taylor Talley said.

They work together to make sure many sets of eyes are on all parts of the rides, every day at the fair.

“Our primary issue is safety, and we want to make sure these are safe for all the families and people and kids to enjoy,” Miran said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, both groups said there were no major issues with the rides.

“There may be some minor paperwork issues that need to be addressed. Additionally, there may be a few things like a seat may be out but most of the vast, vast majority of the rides will be up and running,” Miran said.

“Things like seatbelts or maybe some of the rides have tires, get a flat tire, you know just things happen,” Talley Amusement Safety Consultant Lewis Merz said. “That’s why we continuously do daily inspections.”

Inspectors will look at each piece of metal, seat belt and hook to keep those rides running.

“This is one of the highlights of the summer, right?” Miran said. “Certainly, safety is my number one priority when we get on the rides as well as making sure that everyone can have that same experience.”

Throughout the fair the Department of Agriculture will be getting updates on the rides but say that as of now all of them are expected to be up and running for opening day.