COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Safety radio room was struck by a stray bullet Monday afternoon. The bullet hit a window that narrowly missed two communication employees at the radio room.

Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital Lodge #9 Brian Steel tweeted a photo of a window in the police and fire radio room that was shattered reporting no injuries.

Steel added that according to responding officers, two rounds were fired at the 1100 block of Seymour Ave. just before 6 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Responding officers said that the bullet entered the two floor window at 1250 Fairwood Ave.

⚠️⚠️ SHOTS FIRED. Stray bullet struck @ColumbusSafety Police/Fire radio room. Thankfully all employees ok. pic.twitter.com/zp3cvv5Ctm — Brian Steel (@VPFOP9) December 13, 2021