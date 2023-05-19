COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old man will not face murder charges in the October shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, a Franklin County grand jury decided Friday.

Krieg Butler faces charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, however, according to an indictment filing with the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Both are felonies.

Krieg Butler. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Reed died after Butler fatally shot him on Oct. 12 outside of the Wedgewood Village Apartments in the Hilltop. He was shot twice, once to the chest and once in the hand, according to the Franklin County coroner.

Witnesses interviewed by Columbus police investigating the scene that evening said they saw Butler get out of his truck before the shooting, then get back in and drove away.

The day after Reed’s death, officers arrested Butler and he was charged with murder. During his arraignment, Butler claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

The felony murder charge against Butler was dismissed on Oct. 20. At the time, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said that dismissal was “standard practice” — although it came under heavy public scrutiny from community members.

In January, Reed’s family held a press conference just feet from where he was shot and demanded that Butler face charges in Reed’s death. “The only thing I have left of him are his ashes around my neck,” mother Megan Reed said.

Beyond the indictments Friday, the prosecutor’s office declined in a statement to comment further on the case as it will be “actively prosecuted.“

A warrant has been issued for Butler’s arrest, according to the prosecutor’s office.