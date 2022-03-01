COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More school districts across central Ohio are dropping mask mandates, but Columbus City Schools still has its requirement in place.

And after Tuesday’s Columbus City School Board meeting, it’s likely to remain in place for now.

The district’s mask requirement was discussed at the beginning of the board meeting, with superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon saying leadership is discussing the mandate, but that there is no decision at the moment.

“I just want to remind our staff and families this is a large organization, so it’s not as easy as saying we’re going to move in a different direction the next day,” Dixon said. “It takes a lot of coordination and conversations with many stakeholders before we make our decision.”

Community members might have expected a decision during the meeting after Columbus School Board President Jennifer Adair said during a Columbus City Council meeting Monday that there would probably be one.

Dixon said that as soon as a decision was made, the community would be notified.

On Monday, Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts recommended, based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance, that the city lifts its mask mandate this coming Monday.

“According to the CDC guidance that came out on Friday, the schools can follow the same guidance they recommend for larger communities,” Roberts said about how Columbus’ decision will affect city schools. “So schools have the choice of whether they want to continue the mask mandate of whether they want to relax and they want to lift the mask mandate.”

The decision is up to the district, with Roberts saying she will support the decision either way.