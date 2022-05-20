COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person escaped injury Friday when power lines fell on a vehicle in south Columbus.

Just before 7 a.m., firefighters were called to Lockbourne Road and Marion Road on the report of wires down on a vehicle, with a person trapped.

Video from the scene shows multiple utility poles down in the area with one narrowly missing the car.

Columbus firefighters and AEP workers arrived on scene and were able to remove the wires, allowing the driver to safely leave the area. No injuries were reported.

Lockbourne Road is closed between Reeb Avenue and Marion Road while utility workers continue to remove the downed poles.