COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say one person was detained and no one was hurt after a report of shots fired near Ohio State’s campus.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a parking lot in the area of N. High Street and 12th Avenue on a shots fired call, early Friday morning.

Police say there was an argument between a group of people when someone pulled a gun and began shooting.

No was injured and one person was detained by police.

The incident remains under investigation.