COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Marshals will not face charges in a 2021 shootout that killed an 18-year-old man, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

A grand jury voted not to indict the law enforcement officers involved in the shooting death of Donta Stewart, who police said opened fire on the officers while they were performing a search. According to the prosecutor’s office, on Dec. 8, 2021, members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force arrived at a house in the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive in the South Alum Creek neighborhood to serve an arrest warrant.

After taking the wanted person into custody, officers entered an upstairs bedroom where Stewart was hiding in a closet. Stewart then opened fire, hitting one officer in the chest. Four officers then returned fire, striking Stewart, according to the prosecutor’s office. Stewart later died of his injuries.