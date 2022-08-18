COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a 12-hour negotiating session, no deal has been reached between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association.

CEA announced its bargaining team had been preparing to continue negotiating into the night, when the CCS attorney informed the union it was getting another final offer.

“Their second final offer is substantially unchanged from their last final on major issues — including no contractual guarantees on HVAC or building conditions,” CEA wrote on Twitter. “There are only five days before students are supposed to report to classrooms, and the school board has abandoned the bargaining process for a second time.”

Columbus City Schools has not released a response.

The current teacher’s contract expires on Aug. 21, while teachers are scheduled to return to their schools on Aug. 22. Students’ first day of school is Aug. 24.

CCS and the CEA have been at odds over a new contract for weeks, and the union has taken steps to prepare for a potential strike. If there would be a strike, the district had already said it plans to open the school year with remote learning.

View the entire CSS back-to-school plan if CEA goes on strike here.