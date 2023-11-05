COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are still seeking leads to solve a 2021 homicide in which a man was shot while trying to break up a fight.

According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, 54-year-old Earl Simmons died on March 26, 2021, after being shot in the 2100 block of Schenley Drive in North Central Columbus. At 8:24 p.m., officers arrived at the scene and discovered Simmons inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that just before the shooting, Simmons was outside attempting to break up a fight in front of two homes. Several gunshots were fired, and Simmons was struck by a stray bullet.

Simmons was taken to Grant Medical Center where was pronounced dead a short time later.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.